AUSL Modena – Press release from the Modena Local Health Authority on the birth that took place on 7 August in Gorghetto di Bomporto

With regards to the recent articles in the press regarding the birth which took place last August 7 in Gorghetto di Bomporto, the Modena Local Health Authority, in welcoming the baby to life and thanking the operators who attended, both volunteers and health professionals, who did so that everything took place in the best possible way, considers some clarifications necessary to help the correct understanding of the facts.

The event cannot be connected to the suspension of the labor-delivery assistance activity of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital in Mirandola, which, it should be remembered, was a necessity determined by the objective lack of gynecological professionals which made the fundamental safety conditions for mothers and children.

In fact, it was a hasty birth, which can occur anywhere, as documented by the frequent articles in the newspapers, and often near the Birth Points (one last October just under a km from the Polyclinic).

“The so-called ‘precipitated birth’ – explains Dr. Maria Cristina Galassi, Director of the Maternal-Infant Department of the Modena Local Health Authority – can take place anywhere and at any time: at home, on the street, in the ambulance, in the parking lot if not in the hospital elevator. Several cases have been documented, also by the local press, of women who have given birth at home or in the car despite living very close to a birth point. Indeed, I would say that the majority of out-of-hospital deliveries involve women who live near the various provincial birth centers. In general, the pregnant woman or the family member who is with her, when they realize they are in an advanced stage of labour-delivery, it is advisable that they promptly activate 118: the emergency-urgency operators are in fact trained to best assist her even in distance waiting to intervene on the spot and transport her with the newborn quickly and safely to the most suitable birth point for the conditions of mother and child”.