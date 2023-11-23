AUSL Modena – San Felice Community House, work has started with an investment of almost 3 million thanks to PNRR funds

The San Felice Community House will represent a unitary and integrated access point to healthcare, socio-medical and socio-welfare assistance, where multidisciplinary care paths will be guaranteed, also through the integration between local services and hospital services, for the treatment in charge of chronic conditions and frailties. Furthermore, a place where to encourage meetings between citizens and the most recent models of prevention and health promotion, enhancing the potential linked to technological innovation and telemedicine.

(In the photo: the fenced area where the San Felice sul Panaro Community House will be built (Photo by Giorgio Bocchi)

The services that will be present can be grouped into five areas: the administrative area for basic assistance, with the CUP/SAUB desks for procedures relating to the renewal or change of the choice of family doctor, the insertion of exemption due to illness, income, civil disability, or registration with the National Health Service of foreign citizens; the space for General Medicine, with Doctors’ surgeries and spaces to support group medicine; the social-health integration area, with the social desk shared with voluntary associations; the community nursing point, with the management of chronic pathologies through the development of an individual care plan; finally the maternal-child area, with the Free Choice Paediatricians’ clinics, the spaces for Community Paediatrics and the family consultancy.

