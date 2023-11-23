HR software, Inaz acquires the majority of iCustom

After more than 15 years of collaboration in the customization and maintenance of software dedicated to shift planning, budgeting and other processes related to personnel administration and management, the Inaz GroupMilanese company of reference in Italy for software, cloud, outsourcing and HR consultancy, has acquired 70% of the system integrator iCustom Srl.

A long-standing partnership links the two entities

iCustom was founded as a company specializing in IT consultancy in 2007 in Milan and since 2019 it has also had an office in Messina. Since its inception it has had Inaz as a client and the relationship between the two companies soon became a partnership which raised the quality of system integration with positive consequences in terms of satisfaction of client companies.

The acquisition of iCustom is part of the growth strategy of Inaz Group, a company active for 75 years in the sector of software and services for the HR world, with a turnover of 55 million in 2022 (+11.53%), 40 offices throughout Italy, 2.4 million salaries processed every month and over 650 employees and collaborators. The group’s leader is Inaz Srl, a family company associated with AIDAF which has been active in the world of personnel administration for over 75 years.

iCustom will bring added innovation value to the Inaz Group

“iCustom, with whom we have a consolidated relationship of which this acquisition represents a natural step, brings added value to Inaz in terms of innovation potential. The new subsidiary, in fact, has a lean and dynamic structure, is capable of better grasping evolution in areas such as AI and algorithms and is able to focus on research and development of new solutions. The approach and skills of iCustom, combined with the strength and solidity of the Inaz Group, constitute a combination that will give both companies the opportunity to grow” has explained Linda Gilli, Cavaliere del Lavoro, president and CEO of Inaz.

“Becoming part of the Inaz Group is a great opportunity for us. Our people see this transition as an opportunity to further test themselves, supported by a great company that invests in us, with the aim of growing not so much in numbers but in the ability to innovate in our sector, to always find new solutions to complex problems” he has declared Cristian Forattini, founding partner of iCustom.

