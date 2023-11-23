Euro blue today: the minute by minute of the price for this Thursday, November 23, 2023

He blue euro and hoy Thursday November 23 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, is listed at $978,00 for purchase and $1033,00 for sale, in this fourth exchange round of the week.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one, because the latter is purchased in banks and has an established price.

OPEC+ rescheduled its meeting and the price of oil fell

How much does the official euro trade at today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Thursday November 23 quotes at $381,00 for purchase and $399,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together constitute the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $377,00 for purchase and $395,00 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card trading at today?

He euro card also called tourist, is listed on the market at $668,50 in the buying point already $707,00 at the selling point.

The risky bet of the opposition that sealed Milei’s electoral victory

How much does he quote? euro blue hoy?

How the euro operates in the various banks of Argentina

It is November 23he euro listed in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $376.00 buyer and $394.00 seller. Banco Nación: $376.00 buyer and $394.00 seller. BBVA Bank: $372.70 buyer and $392.70 seller. Banco Comafi: $378.96 buyer and $393.68 seller. Banco Itaú: $366.20 buyer and $386.50 seller. Patagonia Bank: $375.84 buyer and $395.84 seller. Banco Santander: $371.98 buyer and $392.23 seller.

How much is the blue dollar trading at?

For his part, the blue dollar today Thursday November 23 listed on the parallel market $1060,00 for purchase and $1080,00 for sale.

The dollar called blue is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollarIt is November 23 quotes at $353,50 for purchase and $371,50 for sale.

Argentina obtained the postponement of the payment of US$ 16.1 billion for the YPF case

How much is the pound sterling worth today?

The pound sterlingofficial currency of the United Kingdom, this November 23 quotes at $424,91 for purchase and $427,18 for sale, according to BNA.

Share this: Facebook

X

