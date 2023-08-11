AUSL Modena – Watch out for snakes, but let’s learn to protect them, advice from the Veterinary Service to distinguish them and assess their danger

Maximum attention to snakes, but let’s not forget that when we meet them they are in their natural habitat. This is the indication of the Veterinary Service of the Modena Local Health Authority, which invites the population to adopt correct behavior during walks and excursions to avoid unwelcome encounters. It is no mystery that for some people snakes represent a real phobia, for others the fear is simply linked to the lack of knowledge of these reptiles. For this reason there are those who continue to kill almost always harmless snakes, when it would be enough to adopt small precautions for mutual protection.

In the Modena area, there are seven species of snakes present in the area, all protected by the European “Habitats” Directive and by Regional Law 15/2006: the most common are the snake snake (locally called “magnano”) and the grass snake , both absolutely harmless. If handled, the snake can bite, but being devoid of poison, the bite has no consequences. In some hilly and mountainous areas it is also possible to meet the viper (Vipera aspis), which, unlike the other two, is poisonous. Its bite can be painful and even cause general malaise, but is rarely associated with serious envenomations.

How to recognize a viper

Unlike the snake and snake, the viper is small, normally it does not exceed 75 cm, and has a more stocky appearance. Less agile and slower in movement, it is not snappy like for example the rat snake. If disturbed before fleeing, it may try to go unnoticed by immobilising itself. Also the head is covered by small scales, like the rest of the body, instead in the other snakes the head is covered by big plates. Furthermore, the viper has a vertical pupil, like cats, and not round.

How to avoid bites

Prevention is always the best weapon, so it is recommended to use suitable footwear, do not put your hands under stones (even in rivers) or bushes, do not disturb or capture them, let them escape. After all, snakes, including vipers, should absolutely not be killed.

What to do in case of a bite

In case of a viper bite, keep calm and go to the emergency room, walking as little as possible and avoiding useless movements. Remove rings and bracelets if an arm is bitten, but above all do not cut or suck the wound. In most cases, a day or two of observation and symptomatic therapy are sufficient. Only the doctor, if necessary, can administer the anti-viper serum. Particular attention should also be paid to our four-legged friends: if you fear that your dog has been bitten by a viper, you must take him to a vet as soon as possible, as for some dogs the bite can have lethal consequences.

