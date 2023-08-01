AUSL Modena – West Nile, the AUSL ‘hunting’ for the virus, mosquitoes “sampled” throughout the province to prevent potential risk situations

There are twelve traps placed in as many green areas throughout the territory. The Territorial Areas of Hunting are also involved in the control activity

Never let your guard down. Also this summer the collection of mosquito samples continues to verify the possible presence of the virus in the insects West Nile. In recent weeks, sampling and the consequent discovery of the virus have made it possible to increase in some provinces such as Modena – on the recommendation of the Emilia-Romagna Region and with the collaboration of the Municipalities – the measures aimed at preventing the risk of disease in the man, such as performing adult treatments in outdoor places frequented by fragile people. To take care of the positioning of mosquito traps are the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna (Section of Reggio Emilia) and the Veterinary Service of the Local Health Authority of Modena, which arrange for the placement of twelve traps in as many strategic places in the province: these are green areas with a important concentration of stagnant water and where therefore the proliferation of mosquitoes is greater. The placement and collection of samples takes place every fortnight until October. Today, in particular, a trap was placed near the Colombarone Oasis, which will make it possible to collect a sample of insects which will then be analyzed to verify the presence of West Nile.

In all twelve sites identified the traps are placed in the late afternoon. The dry ice contained within them, sublimating, releases carbon dioxide (CO2), thus simulating what happens with man’s exhalation. In fact, it is precisely the CO2 that attracts the mosquitoes, which are conveyed – thanks to the action of a fan – into a net from which they are no longer able to get out. The following morning the Veterinarians send it to the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Reggio Emilia for analysis. In case the presence of viruses is highlighted, they are adopted containment measures and, in particular, the control of blood, organ and tissue donations and the activation, in the area concerned, of programmed interventions withadulticides in the structures or services with green outdoor areas most frequented by categories at greater risk (including health facilities and public and private CRA). There is also a widespread information to the population on the systems of personal prevention against stings. Over the course of this summer to date it has been encountered only one case of positivity to the West Nile virus in the province of Modena: it is an 82-year-old man suffering from chronic pathologies and who is hospitalized in the Polyclinic.

Disease control also makes use of the active collaboration with the Ambiti Territoriali di Caccia (ATC). Every 15 days from May to October, in fact, hunters confer with the Veterinary Services specimens of wildlife taken in their control plans. This allows, together with the capture of insects with traps, to have complete and early data on the viral circulation in the territory. It is wild birds, in fact, that act as a reservoir for the disease.

“The recent finding of positivity to the virus in mosquitoes caught in our province, in the Bassa Modena area, and in corvids caught in regional control plans by hunters confirms the importance of the containment measures envisaged by the regional arbovirus plan – – he declares Gioia Biasi, Veterinary Director of the Local Health Authority of Modena -. In particular, the activity of the Municipalities and the collaboration of citizens in controlling the development of larval outbreaks is fundamental. Furthermore, it is up to the Veterinarians to raise the awareness of horse owners to subject their animals to vaccination against the disease. In fact, horses, like humans, can develop even serious symptoms of illness”

How to protect yourself from mosquitoes

Some simple actions are very important, such as avoiding stagnant water and periodically using larvicidal products. The most effective personal protection tools are clothing and insect repellent products.

· Repellents must be applied to the uncovered parts of the body: to use them correctly it is essential to respect the doses and methods indicated in the instructions on the label.

· To avoid bites it is advisable to always dress in light colours, wear long trousers, long sleeves and not to use perfumes

· It is advisable to minimize the presence of mosquitoes inside the rooms by using mosquito nets and air conditioners. You can also use electro-emitting devices of liquid insecticides or platelets and coils, but always with the windows open.

The ‘ZanzaRER’ app was activated by the Region in 2020, which provides useful advice and information to facilitate the collaboration of citizens in the fight against mosquitoes. In fact, with the app it is possible to read the news in real time and connect directly to the dedicated website https://zanzaratigreonline.it/, above all to report anonymously the interventions with larvicides carried out by citizens in order to then be able to build a map of the treatments in the area. On the portal http://www.ausl.mo.it/dsp/zanzaraFinally, there is all the detailed information on how to prevent infestation, how to protect yourself and on health risks. The advice to learn how to defend yourself is also shown in the video of the regional campaign against arbovirosis (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVsp6br2Ok4).

