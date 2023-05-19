AUSL Modena – When playing is good and when it becomes risky: the Modena Local Health Authority at Festival Play

The Ausl of Modena is pleased to renew its participation in Play by taking this opportunity to promote healthy lifestyles: play as a moment of socializing and reflection on ourselves and on the relationship with others, play as an ‘antidote’ to social discomfort and a tool for aggregation and inclusion in the community. On the one hand, however, we also want to focus attention on the risks that the ‘wrong’ game modes can entail.

“We will talk about healthy ways to play and what are the alarm bells that signal when the game can become a pathology – points out Clare Gabrielli Director of the Pathological Addiction Program of the Modena Local Health Authority – gambling addiction is a huge problem and the first form of protection is to be informed about the ways in which it develops”.

There are two activities that Ausl Modena has organized during the three days of the event. Friday 19 and Saturday 20from 15 to 18, it will be possible to participate in ‘Game workshopsmind and emotions’: visitors will be able to try their hand at various games under the watchful eye of sector experts and health promotion experts from the Ausl, the Ceis Foundation and the Pope John XXIII Social Centre, who will provide an interpretation of the gaming dynamics by identifying any risk factors, reflecting together with the participants on the boundaries between healthy and risky gaming. Sunday 21st May from 17 to 19 is scheduled one panel discussion entitled ‘Fantasy, reality and illusion: when the game is no longer worth the candle’, on the risky ways of playing and on the services that, in the territory, help the player who loses control and his family. Experts will participate such as Massimo Brunetti, Director of the Pavullo District and Head of Communication and External Relations, Chiara Gabrielli Director of the Pathological Addiction Program, Giorgia Pifferi, Director of Clinical and Community Psychology and Referent of the Gambling Program, Pierangelo Bertoletti, manager of the SerDP (Pathological Addiction Service) of Mirandola for the Local Health Authority of Modena, Enrico Malferrari, Head of the Training, Risk and Legality Service for the Pope John XXIII Social Center of Reggio Emilia and Annamaria Barbieri, head of reception and of the Clinic Toniolo, for the Ceis Foundation of Modena.