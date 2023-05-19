Home » WC hockey 2023 | ONLINE: Germany joined Austria, the Finns woke up in the last minute
Sports

WC hockey 2023 | ONLINE: Germany joined Austria, the Finns woke up in the last minute

by admin
WC hockey 2023 | ONLINE: Germany joined Austria, the Finns woke up in the last minute

Fint hockey players beat Hungary 7:1 at the World Championship at home in Tampere, and in the fifth game of Group A they won their third game. The Maai, who have two points on their account, succumbed to the same scoreline as they did two days ago. With the defenders of gold, they worked hard today, but they lost 0:5 in a tight match. Tonk Mikko Rantanen signed for Sevean with these assists.

Meanwhile, the newcomers of the elite Maai group sent all nine shots on goal in the water event and lost to shots 0:36, this time they resisted. They could have even taken the lead in five minutes, when Bartalis scored from close range, but Olkinuora’s goalkeeper caught him. The favorite scored only once in the first period, when in the 13th minute he beat Blisse with a shot near the stick from the circle for a Rantanen throw-in. Blizs then pulled out shortly before the break at Lammikko’s ancien.

Finsk tonk Kaapo Kakko se prosazuje v pesilovkov he proti Maarsku.

Kakko, who nine seconds before the end of Sofron’s penalty, made use of a number of passes. Maai countered with a bit of curisy glem in the 27th minute. Pozsgai spat a long timed blow at Olkinuor’s catcher, the Finnish goalkeeper reacted, but swung his catcher in the eye, which he swung in an arc behind his shoulder, and Sebk quickly reached him behind the goal’s hand. In the 38th minute, both of them repeated this fight – Sebk was in danger, but Olkinuora pushed the puck to safety with the concrete.

See also  Oldani, wins in Genoa then raises a hypobaric fuss

In Tettin, the Finns wrote and quickly decided on the fate of the rescue. They won this Wednesday 24:2. Right after 51 seconds, Ohtamao gave the favorite a two-goal jump, Hartikainen added a goal in the 44th minute, Kapanen made his mark not long after. Merel scored in the 55th minute. While Sevean played the match without a single suspension, 59 seconds before the end, Armia used six of their assists, Olkinuora scored the second assist.


MS 2023

Group A 19/05/2023 15:20

Gly:

26:46 Sebk (Pozsgai, Gall)

Gly:

12:52 Lehtonen (Rantanen, Ohtamaa)
23:09 Second (Armia, Finland)
40:51 Ohtamaa (Rantanen, Manninen)
43:24 Hartikainen (Rantanen, Lehtonen)
46:20 Kapanen (Second, Finland)
54:42 Merel (Friman, Bjrninen)
59:01 Armia (Mtt, Olkinuora)

Assemblies:
Blizs (Arany) Stipsicz, Fejes, Szab, Hadobs, Kiss, M. Horvth, Gart, Pozsgai (A) Gall, Hri (A), Sebk Sofron, Bartalis, Erdly Terbcs, Papp, G. Nagy (C) Vincze, K Nagy, Csnyi.

Assemblies:
Olkinuora (Heljanko) Lehtonen, Ohtamaa, Mtt (A), Koivisto, Seppl, Pokka, Friman, Matinpalo Rantanen (A), Manninen, Hartikainen Armia, Suomela, Kakko Kapanen, Lammikko, Pesonen Anttila (C), Bjrninen, Merel.

Decision: Sean, Hribik Constantineau, Zunde

Poet divk: 11547

Click on the online report

Austria is still fighting for a place in the elite division with Maarsk, but a point gain against Germany would come in handy. At the moment, they sit at the bottom of the group A table, a single point was taken for the loss in extra time against France.

ONLINE: Austria – Germany

Follow the recovery in the detailed report

Not even Germany can play at the moment, at least as far as the table is concerned. I have had the most difficult matches with the favorites behind me, and each of them lost by a single goal.

See also  The agency has surpassed James in canvassing and forwarding for Simmons's All-Stars_Klutch_Sports_this season

The Germans won the long battle with Denmark (6:4) and if they want to advance to the quarterfinals, they have to deal with Austria as well.


MS 2023

Group A 19/05/2023 19:20

Assemblies:
Kickert (Madlener) Maier, Strong, Zndel, Heinrich (A), Wolf, Nickl, Wimmer, Brunner Ganahl (A), Haudum, M. Huber Raffl (C), Thaler, Nissner Schneider, Zwerger, Rossi Wukovits, Achermann, P .Huber.

Assemblies:
Niederberger (Jet Meier) Seider, M. Mller (C), Wissmann, J. Mller, Gawanke, Szuber, Wagner Peterka, Kahun (A), Noebels (A) Soramies, Ehl, Sturm Kastner, Wiederer, Tiffels Stachowiak, Tuomie, Schtz Varejcka.

Decision: Andris Ansons, Liam Sewel ⁠ Brett Mackey, Emil Yletyinen.

Click on the online report

You may also like

With Kyler Murray out with ACL injury, what’s...

Why do you have to go fasting for...

the country where football no longer exists

Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga...

Pardubice beat Děčín in overtime, the seventh game...

Formula 1 to donate 1m euros to relief...

Straka also strong at PGA Championship on Friday

WSL relegation fight: ‘No place to hide’ for...

Anhelina Kalinina: Ukrainian through to Italian Open final

Monaco beaten by Olympiakos in the Euroleague semi-finals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy