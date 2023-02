Udinese lose Ebosse: he broke his knee cruciate ligament. Sarri finds Zaccagni but Pedro is out of action after the reduction of the broken nose. New stop for Arnautovic who misses Inter. Double disqualification for Empoli and Monza while in the Turin derby there will be one absentee on each side. As always, keep an eye out for returns. Here is the situation of the unavailable for the next round

Share this: Twitter

Facebook