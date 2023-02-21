“Taranto will be the paradigm on which the country’s new industrial policy is based”

Adolfo Minister bear met the Mayor and President of the Province of Taranto Rinaldo this morning at Palazzo Piacentini Melucci to start a collaboration process which, jointly with the Region and the other competent administrations, will lead to the definition of a program agreement for the redevelopment and reconversion of theformer Ilva in order to create the largest green steel mill in Europe.

The Agreement will govern the schedule of industrial investments for the green conversion and functional initiatives to revitalize the area including the off shore wind farm and the technopole.

“We have also started joint work with local authorities to give a future to the Italian steel industry in full compliance with environmental constraints and citizen health” commented Urso. “Just tomorrow the Senate Hall will examine the Ex Ilva decree, to confirm it – continued the Minister – not only that this Government fulfills the commitments it assumes but above all that the Italian system can win the great challenge of industrial reconversion. Tarentum – concluded Urso – it is the paradigm on which the country’s new industrial policy is measured. Together it’s possible.”

The meeting followed the table on the former Ilva held on 19 January in which theprogram agreement to define the times, resources and methods of reconversion of the Ex Ilva production site to make it the largest green steel plant in Europe in line with national iron and steel objectives.