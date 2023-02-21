Home World MIA, the February price list for existing WINDTRE customers
World

by admin
The February news from WINDTRE are also reflected in the MIA offer dedicated to customers already active on the operator’s fixed and mobile network.

Many offers mirror each other, but remain – as always – opportunities depending on one’s target audience, without forgetting the possible price ranges for MIA fares which can be accessed.

Below are the main innovations dedicated to existing customers:

REBOND

  • Promo Reload exChange S23 Series e Xiaomi 13
  • Galaxy S22 with extra discount!
  • Lots of new additions: Xiaomi, Oppo e Motorola!

SMARTPHONE

  • Zero Advance-Zero Installment e Promo Smartphone 5G
  • iPhone 14
  • Promo Reload exChange S23 Series e Xiaomi 13
  • Limited Edition Special
  • Galaxy S22 with extra discount
  • Lots of new additions: Xiaomi, Oppo e Motorola

FIXED & CONVERGENCE

  • A dedicated offer arrives for all existing mobile customers in FTTH WHITE AREAS

