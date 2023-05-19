Home » Banners at FK Crvena zvezda Novi Pazar and humanitarian action | Sports
Crvena zvezda will celebrate winning the title on May 28, in a match against Novi Pazar at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium, and before that match, the red and white team announced the details of the humanitarian action.

Source: MN Press

“FK Crvena Zvezda informs all the fans that this season too, at the celebration of the 34th national champion title, when we welcome Novi Pazar to the Marakana on May 28 from 7:00 p.m., red and white flags will be flying at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium as part of the indispensable choreography The flags will be sold in the Red Star shop, as well as at the stands around the stadium, the price is 500 dinars, and part of the funds will be paid for infusors at the children’s department of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia”.

“We invite all Crvena zvezda fans to provide their own banner, in order to be part of the celebration of the sixth consecutive title under the direction of our club. The banners, which will be sold at a price of 500 dinars, are made according to the motifs of our club and we are convinced that they represent an indispensable prop for every star player in a personal collection. Our club, inspired by the championship photo from the 1976/77 season, wants to create a memorable atmosphere again, just like last year,” the club announced.

“Flags are sold in the Red Star Shop until May 28, when the match will be played, and then Zvezda points will be set up on the approaches to the stadium, where everyone will be able to buy a flag, be humane and participate in the great choreography that awaits us. At the same time , it will be an opportunity to celebrate the 34th title in the best possible way, and hopefully a third consecutive double crown, which will make this generation magnificent,” it also stated.

Admission to the match Crvena zvezda – Novi Pazar is free.

