Australia may soon have defeated HIV

Experts celebrated the declining number of infections at the opening of the 12th conference of the International AIDS Society in Brisbane as a “monumental milestone”. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The fact that we are now talking about eliminating HIV transmission is incredible.” It would show what is possible and give hope. According to the University of New South Wales, only 555 new HIV infections were recorded in Australia in 2022.

success of science

Above all, preventive measures such as increased HIV tests and pre-exposure prophylaxis have contributed to the success. This is available for certain people in Australia – as well as in Austria – on prescription with a small additional payment. HIV-negative people take medication to protect themselves from contracting the virus. In addition, thanks to today’s medical possibilities, it is increasingly possible to prevent an HIV infection from developing into an immune deficiency disease, AIDS. “The success shows that science has the tools and expertise to stop infections and save lives,” Tedros said.

