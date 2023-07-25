Home » Interest: 0 percent call money – these are the questionable excuses of miserly banks
Business

Interest: 0 percent call money – these are the questionable excuses of miserly banks

by admin
Interest: 0 percent call money – these are the questionable excuses of miserly banks

The General Officials Bank (ABK) in Berlin is a small but very special institute. For 40 years, it has been granting loans primarily to teachers, police officers, soldiers and other public sector employees. They can also invest overnight money at the bank, but it’s not worth it.

Although key interest rates have been rising for a good year and many competitors are now tempting customers with attractive offers, the conditions at ABK remain at the minimum level of 0.0 percent. This is unlikely to be due to the fact that it takes a little longer to adapt to current developments, as with the target group that is being courted, but must be a conscious decision.

The official bank is not alone in this.

See also  Top investor Michael Moritz is leaving Sequoia Capital

You may also like

Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian summit

Steel production collapses: the call for industrial electricity...

UPS Reaches Tentative Agreement with Union Workers, Avoiding...

‘Ndrangheta, 12 arrests in Reggio Calabria: even a...

Apple closes zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS and...

Smooth finish in Piazza Affari (+0.2%)

Mercedes-Amg SL 43, we tested the German roadster...

Habeck for more vegetable cultivation under the solar...

Batteries, CATL dominates but demand in China slows...

She came to SAP in her early 20s,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy