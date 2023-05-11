Home » Authorization to open and operate pharmacy offices
Authorization to open and operate pharmacy offices

request

requirements

Membership in the Official College of Pharmacists of the Balearic Islands.

Documentation to present

Documentation certifying membership in the COFIB

Report of activities and relation of material and personal means

Copy of the Resolution of the closure agreement of the previous pharmacy office, if applicable

Maximum term

No, it’s over.

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

Competent body for processing

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

Carrer Calçat 2-A (2nd floor). Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176394

Observations

If you opt for online processing, remember that you must attach the corresponding specific form shown above, duly filled in and signed.

