Bilbao BBK Live announces Hiria, Bereziak… and the debut of Herria

We already know the different parallel programs that will take place this year to warm up engines for the Bilbao BBK Live which will take place from July 6 to 8 in Kobetamendi. The novelty is called in town, traveling days of concerts that will be held this first year in the towns of Lekeitio and Mungia on June 3 and 10 respectively. The objective is to revitalize its streets and bring culture closer to places with more difficult access and less offer of cultural content. On both days, around fifteen groups will perform in each town, a very eclectic line-up that includes veteran artists and younger ones.

This year in the city will make the leap to the Basurto neighborhood, which will turn its streets and squares into a party for one day with a diverse and avant-garde program: 23 artists will go through the four stages that will run for 10 hours and spread over different locations in the neighborhood on Saturday, the 17th of June.

And finally, Special will offer three days of free concerts in the center of Bilbao to bring the spirit of Bilbao BBK Live to the city. In this way, the local public will be able to enjoy interesting artistic proposals that in most cases are exclusive and are not part of the festival line-up itself.

These are the posters with their corresponding bands:

