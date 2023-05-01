Autism and work inclusion, the difference that enriches (01/05/2023)

When it comes to the autism spectrum, polarizations help no oneon the contrary: they create discord, which risks wasting energy and resources». Talking like this it is Cristina Panisipediatrician with a doctorate in psychology, neuroscience and medical statistics, autism expert who collaborates with various institutes in the sector – including Holy Family Institute Foundation and theIrccs Medea – and scientific referent of the Diesis association in Milan.

«It is important to put a fluid intervention model into the system, which knows how to intercept the needs of individuals, moving away from clichés and generalizations». In fact, when people think of autism, they too often picture polar opposite situations: o people with high need for support, whose abilities are not understood, or brilliant people – often in the field of information technology – with levels of memory, knowledge and calculation capacity unattainable by people with neurotypical development. What remains cut out of this narrative is what lies in the middle, the majority of the spectrum, that is, all those who encounter difficulties in everyday life but are not in a condition of obvious disability. “It is necessary to support everyone according to their potential and needs”, continues the expert, “without stopping at the diagnosis, as if it were a label that defines the person for what he cannot do”. In this sense, access to the world of work is essential: according to Panisi, work is what establishes the transition from individual to personas it represents the fundamental experience of the social dimension in adulthood.

«We need to create paths that allow us to modulate interventions according to everyone’s characteristics, so as to implement different and personalized actions», he says. «For example, the massive introduction of smart working was a great possibility for some; for others, working in a company could be the best solution; for still others, a protected work center is more suitable. Everyone must be allowed to make their talent available, it is a right enshrined in the constitution: either we admit that there are citizens of series A and series B or, if universal recognition of the right to work is not really rhetoric, we must create the conditions for it to become a reality».

In Italy, the professionalization of young people on the autistic spectrum during their studies is a major criticality. Current young adults have frequently received late diagnoses and therefore have lacked adequate educational support, limiting their ability to acquire skills. Elective interests that often characterize those on the spectrum, for example, are usually forcibly sidelined, when they could be made a tool for interacting with others and good cards to play in the job market. “I believe it is necessary to create interdisciplinary models, involving in a robust way also the interlocutors who are outside the world of autism”, says the doctor.

«To create a profound awareness, which does not fall into a mere welfare perspective, new players must enter the field, considered authoritative by the business world. In this sense they played a key role played by employment agencies. The change of gaze on the part of these realities is and will be the keystone».

Throughout Italy, in fact, experiments are being born to facilitate access to the world of work – and well-being once a position is obtained – of neurodivergent people. For example, the project #LET’S COLOR THE INVISIBLE Of Adecco Foundation has precisely this objective: to promote work orientation and professional, and therefore social, inclusion of autistic people, helping them to recognize their own skills and creating a relational context capable of welcoming them and accompanying them in building relationships with colleagues and managers. The beneficiaries – 27 young people on the spectrum – are followed throughout the process, including the drafting of a curriculum vitae and the construction of a professional project. Even after joining the company, people are not left alone, but are followed up by psychologists and associations, identified by expert project partners.

«Businesses need to make concrete proposals» says Panisi. «Now there is a lot of talk about autism, even with the voices of those who experience this condition firsthand; this is bringing with it some very important emotions: we have to make sure that emotions don’t turn off, they become feelings and are translated into actions”.

