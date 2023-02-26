A telemedicine tool developed thanks to the scientific collaboration, in the COVID era, between the ISS and the IRCCS Eugenio Medea – Bosisio Parini. Researchers and clinicians from the various centers involved have tested and validated its effectiveness, describing the results in the journal Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders

A new remote screening tool makes it possible to identify signs of autism risk from 18 months of age. It is teleNIDA, a telemedicine tool developed thanks to the scientific collaboration, in the COVID era, between the ISS and the IRCCS Eugenio Medea – Bosisio Parini. Researchers and clinicians from the various centers involved have tested and validated its effectiveness, describing the results in the journal Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

“Through the Italian Network for the Early Recognition of Autism Spectrum Disorders (NIDA) – declares Dr. Maria Luisa Scattonicoordinator of the National Autism Observatory of the ISS – it was possible to make a specialist evaluation of possible autism indicators on a sample of video images collected by parents, suitably guided by experts in the early diagnosis of autism”.

The NIDA was established thanks to funding from the Ministry of Health and is currently present in all the main branches of the National Health Service. “The NIDA – continues Dr. Scattoni – is configured as a scientific and operational infrastructure capable of implementing innovative tools and strategies to respond to the needs of people with autism and their families. The experimentation of teleNIDA is a virtuous example of scientific collaboration that derives from the international reality suitably adapted to the Italian context. The results of this work enhance the experience of Italian professionals and testify to the possibility of implementing multi-centre clinical research actions in the public health service”.

February 25, 2023

