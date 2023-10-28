Home » Autumn skin and beauty care
Health

Autumn skin and beauty care

by admin
Autumn skin and beauty care

Is there a better way to relax than in a warm bathtub with a soothing mask on your face? Beauty care becomes downright delicious when you raid your snack cupboard: sugar, cocoa, honey and milk pamper both your palate and your skin.

Milk cheers you up

Milk, an oil-in-water emulsion, is natural moisturizing lotion. The fat globules in the milk are also microfinely atomized during homogenization – i.e. optimally distributed. Milk provides moisture, but it can do much more: certain substances encourage tired skin cells to divide more quickly. Our beauty tip for dry, sensitive skin: Treat “thirsty” skin to a nourishing active milk mask on a regular basis. Has a refreshing effect and helps the skin to rebuild its moisture reserves.

Honey – used for skin and hair

Honey is sticky and sweet. This is exactly what helps the skin: the high sugar content binds moisture. And: The anti-inflammatory inhibin allows small injuries to heal. A soothing tonic made from 1 tablespoon of honey, dissolved in 100 ml of warm, distilled water, helps against chapped complexion.

Dry hair will shine again if you leave a cup of honey on your hair for 20 minutes.

Sugar makes you fat?

Yes, if you eat it in large quantities. Instead, rub your skin with sugar grains. A sugary body scrub removes all impurities from the skin: Add 5 tablespoons of sugar to a cup of lightly whipped cream. Apply the mixture quickly before the sugar dissolves.

Cocoa: Don’t drink it, rub it in!

Cocoa makes the skin firm and supple because cocoa proteins supply the epidermis with important building materials. Polyphenols also act like a preservative on the skin cells.

See also  This almost always ignored symptom could indicate the onset of a tumor that frightens many

Further topics on health and medicine

You may also like

Guillermo Antiñolo Leads Pioneering Project for the First...

CUOR DI GELO – BROCCOLI ROSETTE 400 Gr.

Controversy Surrounds Lack of Public Meeting on Construction...

DAAB Online-Allergietage 2023 / 13-17 November 2023

The Science Behind Happiness: Understanding the Four Key...

Israel still in the Strip with soldiers and...

The Incredible Cleaning Power of Alka-Seltzers: Transforming Your...

Company car rides: The tax office takes a...

The Centauro Congress of Feline Medicine in Madrid:...

Do vaccines also protect against Alzheimer’s?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy