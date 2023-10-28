Autumn skin and beauty care

Is there a better way to relax than in a warm bathtub with a soothing mask on your face? Beauty care becomes downright delicious when you raid your snack cupboard: sugar, cocoa, honey and milk pamper both your palate and your skin.

Milk cheers you up

Milk, an oil-in-water emulsion, is natural moisturizing lotion. The fat globules in the milk are also microfinely atomized during homogenization – i.e. optimally distributed. Milk provides moisture, but it can do much more: certain substances encourage tired skin cells to divide more quickly. Our beauty tip for dry, sensitive skin: Treat “thirsty” skin to a nourishing active milk mask on a regular basis. Has a refreshing effect and helps the skin to rebuild its moisture reserves.

Honey – used for skin and hair

Honey is sticky and sweet. This is exactly what helps the skin: the high sugar content binds moisture. And: The anti-inflammatory inhibin allows small injuries to heal. A soothing tonic made from 1 tablespoon of honey, dissolved in 100 ml of warm, distilled water, helps against chapped complexion.

Dry hair will shine again if you leave a cup of honey on your hair for 20 minutes.

Sugar makes you fat?

Yes, if you eat it in large quantities. Instead, rub your skin with sugar grains. A sugary body scrub removes all impurities from the skin: Add 5 tablespoons of sugar to a cup of lightly whipped cream. Apply the mixture quickly before the sugar dissolves.

Cocoa: Don’t drink it, rub it in!

Cocoa makes the skin firm and supple because cocoa proteins supply the epidermis with important building materials. Polyphenols also act like a preservative on the skin cells.

