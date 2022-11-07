Sorceress: “Getting infected? Very likely.”

Influenza: symptoms, incubation and transmission. What you need to know

According to Giovanni Maga, director of the Cnr of Pavia, “the probability of potentially contracting the three diseases, namely Covid, influenza and RSV, is not the most insignificant, and this must be the subject of much attention”. The expert, in particular, has turned the spotlight on low vaccination protection among children. “The children are not vaccinated against Sars-CoV-2, and they are not vaccinated against the flu, although the vaccine in the latter case is available (it can be done from 6 months) and recommended especially for children because in schools and in kindergartens it is easy to get infected. But the response to vaccination is not often high because parents underestimate its importance, “he said. As for the respiratory syncytial virus, however, “there are no preventive measures, ie vaccines, to fight it”, Maga added, and then underlined: “RSV, which mainly affects children, causes bronchiolitis or bronchial diseases in children, and in Europe it causes tens of thousands of cases a year, as well as unfortunately also deaths “.

According to Maga “we are entering a period of risk, with possible new variants of coronavoris Sars-CoV-2 that can cause a new increase in infections” and “the prediction that the new flu season should have a stronger impact than in the past. “.

The vaccine, Maga reiterated, is the key to prevention. “We extend the vaccination campaign as much as possible to the pediatric age, both against Covid and against flu. Because already at the beginning of the pandemic it was seen that the elderly who had been given the flu vaccine had an organism that was more protected against the RSV virus. But also. I would advise adults to get vaccinated against influenza and Covid, “he said.

An invitation to vaccinate against both viruses, also promoted by the World Health Organization. “With the arrival of autumn and winter, a resurgence of influenza is also foreseeable. In light of this, we reconfirm the need to protect the health of people, especially the most vulnerable, using all available tools, including vaccination. . Preparation measures must continue in the European Region, we must not let our guard down “, wrote in a joint statement the Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge and the director of the ECDC, Andrea Ammon.