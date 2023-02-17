Home Health Avian flu: circulation salt in Italy, chicken farm risk – Medicine
Health

Avian flu: circulation salt in Italy, chicken farm risk – Medicine

by admin
Avian flu: circulation salt in Italy, chicken farm risk – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 17 – The circulation of the H5N1 avian flu virus among wild birds is on the rise in Italy, with the risk that these may transmit the virus to poultry farms. It emerges from the data of the national and European reference center for avian flu at the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (IZSVe).

The Ministry of Health issued a note a few days ago in which it recognizes the need, says the IZSVe, to strengthen the surveillance of wild birds and the application of biosecurity measures in poultry farms. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy