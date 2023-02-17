news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 17 – The circulation of the H5N1 avian flu virus among wild birds is on the rise in Italy, with the risk that these may transmit the virus to poultry farms. It emerges from the data of the national and European reference center for avian flu at the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (IZSVe).



The Ministry of Health issued a note a few days ago in which it recognizes the need, says the IZSVe, to strengthen the surveillance of wild birds and the application of biosecurity measures in poultry farms. (HANDLE).

