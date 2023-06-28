Home » Avionord Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 2884/2023 of 06.08.2023
Avionord Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 2884/2023 of 06.08.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2884/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13096/2022 Avionord Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council dei Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces and towards the Lombardy Region

Attachments:

RESOURCES TAR LAZIO PAYBACK AVIATIONORD.pdf (PDF 0.75 Mb)

202302884_03.pdf (PDF 125.7 Kb)

INTERNET SITE PUBLICATION APPLICATION (5).pdf (PDF 251.2 Kb)

