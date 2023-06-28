Mandatory helmet for scooters. What does the new Highway Code provide?

breaking latest news – Strengthening of measures to combat driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, with the introduction of a ban on consuming alcohol for drivers already convicted of specific crimes and the obligation for them to install the so-called “alcolock”, the device that prevents the engine from starting if the driver’s blood alcohol content is above zero. This is a meter already adopted in several EU countries.

It will be punishable, regardless of the state of psycho-physical alteration, to drive having taken drugs, and the positivity to the rapid test will immediately trigger the withdrawal of the license and subsequently also the ban on obtaining the driving license for three years.

These are some of the provisions contained in the bill on road safety and the delegation for the reform of the Highway Code approved today by the Council of Ministers. Also new drivers they will not be able to drive large-engined vehicles before the age of three since obtaining the licence.

Tighten up on scooters

There are also new rules on scooters, with the obligation to wear a helmet, license plate and insurance. Those in sharing will not be able to function outside the permitted areas. Introduced severe penalties for unlawful parking, for driving against traffic and on extra-urban roads that are particularly busy and dangerous.

Greater guarantees are also on the way for cyclists, with the discipline of overtaking safely both on urban and extra-urban roads, providing – where possible – at least 1.5 meters of distance when carrying out the manoeuvre.

Safety car with autovelox

The safety car, in the event of an accident, they will be able to slow down traffic and act as a deterrent for further accidents. More controls and signs at level crossings.

New rules are introduced on the regulation of restricted traffic areas, which will have to be used with the criterion of maximum common sense.

Rules for greater clarity on speed cameras: the procedures for approving speed detection tools will be standardized with a subsequent regulation.

