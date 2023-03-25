Among the exotic fruits par excellence we find the avocado. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, if introduced regularly into our diet it brings numerous benefits and properties. Here’s what they are.

Avocado is among the fattest fruits in nature. It is an arboreal species that belongs to the Lauraceae family, originally from Mexico and Central America.

In nature there are different varieties and they differ in size, shape, color, texture of the peel and obviously taste.

The two main varieties of the avocado are lto Fuerte e la Hass. The difference between the two types is very visible when the fruit reaches maturity: the Fuerte continues to keep the green skin, while the Hass, with a more wrinkled skin, becomes dark purple or even black.

The best known and most popular variety, also cultivated in Italy, is the Hass type.

Despite being considered one of the fattest fruits par excellence, this has a truly unique nutritional profile. For 100 grams of avocado calculates 160 calories and numerous other components such as fiber, good fats, group vitamins B, Vitamin K, Potassium, Vitamin E and Vitamin C.

But what are the properties and benefits of avocado? Let’s discover them together.

Avocado, the perfect fruit for everyone. Here are the benefits and properties of this food

Avocado is one of the most complete fruits ever. Thanks to the presence of minerals, vitamins and other antioxidant elements, it is considered one of the most complete foods in circulation.

The fruit is rich in numerous health-saving substances, such as carotenoids, vitamin E, a powerful fat-soluble antioxidant and betasitosterol, a substance that helps reduce levels of “bad” cholesterol (LDL). Among the vitamins, we find the B vitamins, satiating, regenerating the nervous system and anti-stress.

It also contains potassium and calcium essential elements for bones and muscles, the heart and the brain.

The fruit is rich in choline, an anti-cholesterol substance and useful for memory and lutein, an antioxidant that protects eyes and eyesight.

Avocados aren’t a major source of carbohydrates, but they are of fat. In fact it is rich in oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat which is known for its beneficial action on the heart, brain and arteries and because it has satiating properties.

Avocado also contains Omega6 and a small amount of Omega3.

Avocado, these are the beneficial properties

Avocado is a fruit with numerous benefits, it even has slimming properties which make it a powerful ally for those who follow a diet.

They are the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which counteract abdominal fat and excess free radicals.

This fruit is useful in case of hypertension, because it protects the circulatory system and is an excellent ally against water retention because it drains the lymphatic system.

Avocado is useful for those suffering from lazy intestines and constipation and is an excellent ally against diabetes as long as it is not abused.

It also helps lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol in the blood.

The lawyer is rich in afolic acid and vitamins B, as well as anti-constipation fibers (typical ailment of this period), it is therefore very suitable for pregnant woman.

Of course we recommend do not exceed 70g per day.

How do you eat and store avocados?

The edible part of the avocado is undoubtedly the poop The fruit should be washed under running water and dried thoroughly.

Once dry it must be cut with a sharp knifeby cutting into the seed. After cutting all around the seed, the two halves are taken, each with one hand, and rotated. Doing so will one end detach from the core and make it easier to detach the other as well.

If you want to get some diced meat or slices, it can be done by cutting the halves still in half, obtaining wedges.

Once cut, the pulp tends to blacken easily. To prevent it from darkening this must be sprinkled with some lemon or lime juice. Unopened avocado can be safely stored for up to a week after purchase out of the fridge.