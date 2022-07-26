by Axa Italia

25 LUG –

Dear Director,

with regard to the Health Solution advertising message, AXA Italy would like to apologize to the entire category of doctors represented by the National Federation of Medical Orders, for an error that led to the publication of poorly formulated content and therefore immediately removed.

It was not, in any way, the will of the company to denigrate or question the personal and professional self-denial of doctors in safeguarding health.

On this occasion, AXA Italia reaffirms the highest consideration for doctors and healthcare personnel and expresses deep gratitude for what doctors do every day for the community and to protect the health of patients, even in extremely difficult situations, such as the one we are currently in. going through in consequence of the pandemic.

Axa Italia

July 25, 2022

