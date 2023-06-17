Back, how to keep it healthy and avoid unnecessary pain

The back is a very delicate part of the body even if we often put it under strain and underestimate the repercussions.

It is important to take care of own health even when young because the consequences then come and are difficult to manage. Problems can arise from muscle and joint deficits, tensions and also become chronic so great care must be taken.

How to keep your back healthy

The watchword when it comes to the back is “prevention” because only in this way can you avoid getting stuck or having strong repercussions on the movement. Undertaking good practices helps in life not to have pain not only in the short term but also in general as age progresses.

According to the data released by the World Health Organization over 50% of the population suffers from back pain and estimates will only get worse due to the use of screens, a sedentary life and the lack of suitable tools for the prevention of pain and the deficits caused.

The first thing to always do is maintain one posture correct, this means in every moment of life, when work is carried out or any other activity whether sitting or standing. In fact, posture has a direct load on the spine and if it causes a load on the muscles and then on the tendons and bones, it generates significant pain. Back straight, shoulders not hunched over and chin lifted. To optimize the results it is useful to do dell sport daily because regularity improves posture. Swimming, yoga and walking are indicated, which allow you to intervene precisely on the muscles of the back. It is advisable to do at least 30 minutes a day of even light activity as long as they are done regularly.

Another crucial knot for the back is learn to lift objects. We often make mistakes and force the wrong points. To lift objects properly it is important to bend your knees, keep your back straight, then lift the weight with your legs. Absolutely not to the weight that weighs directly on the back, the effort must not come from that part of the body. Even the mattress and the cushion they are very important, this factor is often underestimated but in reality to keep your back healthy you need to do everything and therefore also give your back a peaceful rest that helps maintain the position.

Those suffering from back pain can take advantage of the exercises, the therapy targeted and also the management of the stress to avoid reaching a point of no return.