Back pain from overload – what to do?

Zeulenroda Congress for Orthopedics and Sports Orthopedics (ZKOS) from August 24th to 26th, 2023

(Image source: Bauerfeind AG)

In the case of back pain, a distinction must always be made between specific and non-specific, as well as acute and chronic back pain. At the 14th Zeulenroda Congress for Orthopedics and Sports Orthopedics ( ZKOS).

While there is a recognizable cause for specific back pain, non-specific back pain can also be accompanied by severe pain, but often no cause can be found. Around 80 percent of those affected suffer from non-specific back pain. Experts are increasingly assuming that this pain is caused by local foci of inflammation, i.e. not by mechanical causes or weak muscles, but by the inflammatory metabolism. Lack of exercise sets a chemical process in motion that causes accumulation of inflammatory substances (eg cytokines) between the vertebral bodies. “The intervertebral discs between the vertebral bodies need movement (alternating pressure loads) for normal metabolism. Humans are not made for a lack of exercise,” says Prof. Freiwald.

Athletes, on the other hand, often experience acute and chronic stress and strain on the back. In the sports of fencing and rowing, for example, the incidence of back pain is very high, especially in competitive sports. In triathlon, on the other hand, very low. Because while there are natural symmetrical movement patterns in triathlon, there are high mechanical loads and extreme joint angles in the load in rowing and fencing.

Handball and basketball are also associated with a lot of back pain due to overload. The basic rule is: any strain in a bad posture is bad. And, according to Prof. Jürgen Freiwald: “There is an optimum for every single person. Where this is depends on many factors, such as physique, age, connective tissue quality, hormone status and other factors. That is why there is not THE one sport that is good for everyone, but always a choice of sport that is adapted to the individual requirements.”

Once the back strain is there, conservative treatment approaches can be used. In the acute stage, medication and a stepped position may help. After that, active therapies such as physiotherapy, gymnastics, strength training (movement) are used. If necessary, accompanied by passive therapies, such as physical therapies (heat, cold, thermotherapy), massages, orthoses / bandages, manual therapies (mobilization, manipulation), osteopathy (connective tissue should be influenced) and psychological influence (including relaxation techniques).

To the press release

Image source: Bauerfeind AG

The trinational (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine (GOTS) is the largest European association of sports orthopedists and sports traumatologists. She is the first point of contact for the care of sports injuries and guarantees quality in sports trauma care. Her goal is to improve the understanding of sporting stress and injuries in order to maintain musculoskeletal function and quality of life. To this end, the GOTS promotes training and further education, research and international exchange among doctors working in sports orthopedics and sports traumatology and professional groups in related fields.

Contact

Society for Orthopedic-Traumatological Sports Medicine

Catherine Reisinger

Bachstraße 18

07743 Jena

0 36 41 / 63 89 144

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

