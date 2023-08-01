Netatmo weather station: Premium set 100 euros cheaper

PR/Business Insider

Whether it’s gardening or the next trip, it’s always better to know what the weather will be like.

Weather stations that provide data on precipitation, temperature and wind help you to plan well.

The Netatmo weather station is now available as a particularly smart model including a wind and rain gauge as well as a free shield for 239.95 euros at Tink.*

Leaving the house with or without an umbrella, watering the lawn today or tomorrow? No matter the situation, it’s always better to know what the weather will be like. Because the better you can prepare for the weather. So that you are always dressed appropriately or can plan your gardening accordingly, a look at a weather station helps. This provides measurement data on temperature, precipitation, wind and humidity. A particularly smart model is the Netatmo weather station. And you can now save a lot on an extensive bundle including wind and rain gauge as well as a free shield: At Tink it is available during the summer sale for 239.95 euros.*

Netatmo weather station: This is the tink deal

Smart home retailer Tink is currently offering a premium set of the Netatmo weather station: In addition to the station, there is also a rain gauge, an anemometer and a protective shield. The bundle costs a total of 239.95 euros.* You not only save 42 percent on the recommended retail price, you also save around 100.00 euros compared to buying the items individually. The Shield comes free of charge, so to speak. You won’t get cheaper anywhere when buying the components – it’s a real big deal.

The smart weather station from Netatmo can do that

The Netatmo weather station consists of an indoor module and a waterproof outdoor module, so that changes in temperature, air pressure, air quality, humidity and also the noise level are not only measured outside, but also inside your home. You get the measured values ​​in real time on your smartphone. A CO2 sensor also detects air pollution and sends a warning to your smartphone. So you always know when it’s time to air out.

The most important details about the Netatmo weather station at a glance:

Measures values ​​for the living environment inside and outside Indoor module with power cable, outdoor module with battery Weather data can be called up via app or voice control Seven-day weather forecast Measurement of temperature, hygrometry, CO2, sound level, barometer, precipitation and wind data Includes additional modules: rain gauge, wind gauge, shield

The additional modules, i.e. the Netatmo wind gauge and the rain gauge, also determine wind data and the amount of precipitation. This gives you a better idea of ​​when to water the plants in your garden. The set is rounded off with the protective shield, which protects the outdoor module of the weather station from the weather. It can be placed anywhere, for example in the blazing sun or on the weather side of the building.

