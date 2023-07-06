Bacteria in cosmetics: heat shortens shelf life

R+V Infocentre

Wiesbaden (ots)

It’s not just food that spoils faster in summer heat and high humidity. The information center of R+V Versicherung warns that bacteria and mold can also multiply in cosmetics. Possible consequences are allergies and skin irritations.

The best place for cosmetic products is a light-protected, dry place: for example a cupboard or a drawer. Window sills or open shelves are less suitable. “Here, the creams, gels and powders can spoil before the expiry date – be it due to sunlight or high humidity, for example when showering,” says Friederike Kaiser, consultant doctor at R+V health insurance. “The influence of light can chemically change ingredients, and high temperatures and moist heat also fuel the formation of bacteria.”

Opened cosmetics are susceptible to germs

Health risks arise: Cosmetic products such as creams, make-up or lotions have a high water content. As a result, opened products are particularly susceptible to germs and mold. This can result in allergic reactions and skin irritation. Signs of contamination are a rancid smell, discolored contents or a changed consistency.

However, keeping the products in the refrigerator is not a good idea unless the manufacturer specifically recommends it. “Otherwise, the low temperature can lead to the separation of water and fat, for example in creams,” explains Friederike Kaiser. In this case, the product should definitely be discarded. Instead, the cosmetics should be sealed as airtight as possible and stored away from heat, sunlight and moisture.

More tips from the R+V Info Center:

Opened sun creams from the previous summer were mostly exposed to the heat. This can reduce the sun protection. Therefore, it is safer to use fresh sunscreen. When applying cosmetics, the following applies: wash your hands thoroughly beforehand and ideally use a spatula. This prevents germs and bacteria from getting into the product. Brushes and sponges should be cleaned regularly, powder brushes, for example, monthly.

Original content from: R+V Infocenter, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

