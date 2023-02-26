Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Explosion at the “Machulyshchi” airport in Belarus. In the explosion one of the nine air defense systems of the Russian Air Force was seriously damaged. The Russian Federation is actively using the Machulyshchi airport for aggression against Ukraine.

Here are the Russian MiG-31K fighters, capable of carrying and launching Kinjal hypersonic missiles. Regular take-offs of these aircraft are necessarily accompanied by the announcement of an air alert throughout Ukraine and often occur simultaneously with the take-off of the Russian A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft.

The explosion

Today, Sunday 26 February, several explosions were reported inside the airport and possible damage to a Russian military plane was reported by local media. According to the “Belarusian Gayun” monitoring group, according to the first preliminary data, the target of the alleged attack was the Russian long-range radar detection aircraft A-50. BYPOL, the Association of Security Forces of Belarus, confirmed that an anti-aircraft missile was blown up.

«The damage is serious, the plane will definitely not fly anywhere again. The incident occurred while snow removal equipment was working near this aircraft,” writes BYPOL linking the incident to the activities of the Belarusian partisans.

