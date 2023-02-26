The club is not doing well, the fans have no patience, and Konjaspor is thinking about replacing Stanojević.

Source: MN Press

Turkish media speculate that Serbian coach Aleksandar Stanojević could gets fired in Konjaspor, just a month and a half after he took over this club. He failed to lift them up when he arrived in Konya in mid-January and since then they have only suffered defeats. They lost to Gaziantep after a penalty in the Turkish Cup, and then four times in the championship, where they failed to convince the fans that they would get out of the crisis.

They lost to Ankaragucu, Basaksehir and Istanbulspor, and the final straw took place on Saturday in Istanbul, where Fenerbahçe “beat” Konyaspor 4:0, with the exclusion of the best player Diouf in the first half.

Not only is the resignation of Aleksandar Stanojević demanded, but also of director Mustafa Goksu. Unofficially, if the Serb does not resign, but is fired – then he will receive 20 million Turkish lira, that is, a little over a million euros. More precisely, his entire contract follows him, which is one of the reasons why you rarely see coach resignations.

Konjaspor is in eighth place in the table and has seriously fallen since Aleksandar Stanojević came to solve the crisis in the Turkish club, but internal problems have completely shackled the team and it is not only dealing with football matters.