Bags under the eyes: what can be hidden behind the imperfection

Bags under the eyes are associated with a simple anti-aesthetic problem, when in reality they hide much more.

Bags under the eyes and dark circles: most of us have battled with the anti-aesthetic problem at least once in our life. Most of the time, at least eight hours of sleep is enough to nourish the skin and complexion, obviously appearing more rested. Just as often, however, these manifestations are nothing more than messages from our body, which finds itself in a condition of physical discomfort. The bags under the eyes they can hide more or less serious pathologies, the origin of which arises from some incorrect behavior repeated over time. There are several products on the market aimed at reducing the effect on the face, however it is important to first discover the origin of the problem.

Either way, it is generally possible to take advantage of natural or pharmaceutical products to be applied directly on the area of ​​interest. In the first case, it is recommended to take supplements based on bromelain, flavonoids, polyphenols, gotu kola, but also bitter orange and butcher’s broom – all elements that strengthen the capillaries and help drain liquids; in the second case instead we refer to creams containing the active ingredients of hesperidin, but also of phospidine and glucosamine – responsible for stimulating circulation and producing hyaluronic acid. Before thinking about the solution, it would be good understand how to prevent their formation.

Bags under the eyes: what is hidden behind the imperfection

First of all, it is important to underline that the processes that cause the formation of bags under the eyes are very similar to those that favor the production of water retention and cellulite. The area of ​​interest is very delicate and can suffer damage to the capillaries, which therefore lose elasticity and release serum and water, responsible for the formation of edema around the eye. For this reason, in order to prevent their formation, it is important first of all drink at least 2l of water a day (just like with water retention). Secondly, there are a number of other causes.

In addition to the lack of sleep at night, we cite for example stress, the smokeallergies, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, an incorrect diet (low in fiber, vitamins and mineral salts), but also age, dermatological disorders and excessive exposure to UV rays. Some of these are beyond our control, while others can be modulated and resized in favor of our health. Smoking and alcohol, for example, affect the entire body, as does the decision to follow an unbalanced diet lacking in the necessary macronutrients. In any case, where the blemish persists, it is recommended contact your primary care physician for further investigations.