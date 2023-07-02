Barbara D’Urso away from Afternoon 5, her sister Daniela defends her: “Let’s make noise, c *** o”. What happened – leggo.it

11
Barbara D’Urso away from Afternoon 5, her sister Daniela defends her: “Let’s make noise, c *** o”. What happened leggo.itBarbara d’Urso, the wrath of her sister: nothing but a soft farewell with Mediaset Gossip and TVBarbara D’Urso out of Afternoon 5, the reaction of her sister Daniela Isa and ChiaMyrta Merlino in Afternoon 5, the favorite for Barbara D’Urso’s place. Panicucci fades: Pie’s turning point leggo.itBarbara D’Urso, what will she do now and the solidarity of the fans Libero MagazineSee full coverage on Google News