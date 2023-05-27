Bari, Maria Maugeri park opens on 4 June: greenery, fitness area, playground and a vegetable garden in the former Gasometer at Libertà

There is the date. The Maria Maugeri – Ex Gasometro di Bari urban park will be inaugurated on Sunday 4 June at 4.30 pm. An opening awaited by the residents of the Libertà district, that of the space that specifically reconnects Corso Mazzini and Via Napoli, ensuring a pedestrian flow and supervision of the area, thanks to the numerous activities that will take place inside.







The notice appeared on…

!–>