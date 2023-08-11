Home » Basketball, Italy beats Greece and wins the Acropolis: 4 out of 4 towards the World Cup
After Serbia, Pozzecco’s Azzurri also beat the hosts in the traditional tournament to approach the world championship: Fontecchio, Melli and Spissu in double figures

Italy’s successful approach to basketball continues at the World Cup scheduled from 25 August to 10 September between the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. In Athens, Pozzecco’s national team beat the hosts Greece 74-70, a result which, together with the success of the day before against Serbia, gave the Azzurri victory in the Acropolis Tournament.

Best scorer of the match Simone Fontecchio with 17 points. Also in double figures Nicolò Melli with 13 (and 9 rebounds) and Marco Spissu with 11. For Italy it is the fourth success out of the four games already played, out of seven scheduled, in view of the world championship. The Azzurri returned to beat Greece 10 years after the last time: it was 8 September 2013, in the group stage of the EuroBasket in Slovenia in Koper (81-72).

“We are more than happy. Even tonight the boys played as a team and this makes me proud,” said coach Gianmarco Pozzecco. “We play a basketball that is different from everyone else’s and whoever enters is used for what they can do in a context of great freedom. It was a good match, the crowd certainly enjoyed it”.

August 10, 2023 (change August 10, 2023 | 22:19)

