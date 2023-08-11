Home » Usa, inflation accelerates in July but less than expected
Usa, inflation accelerates in July but less than expected

(Teleborsa) – Inflation accelerates in the United States in the month of July. According to Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) American consumer prices recorded a +0.2% on a monthly basis, as in the previous month and expected by analysts.

On an annual basis, thehe inflation growth was 3.2%, under consensus (+3.3%), after reporting a 3% expansion in June.
Il “core” rate, i.e. the consumer price index excluding the more volatile components such as food and energy, more observed by the Fed, recorded a 0.2% month-on-month increase, as estimated by the consensus and reported in the previous month. The trend variation stands at 4.7%, against the +4.8% estimated by the market and the previous month.

(Photo: Maklay62 / Pixabay)

