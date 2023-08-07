Bassetti: ‘the end of isolation is good, Covid is not enemy number 1’ – Healthcare

“From tomorrow, if the Council of Ministers confirms it, the obligation of isolation for those who are Covid-positive will lapse. This provision will make Covid more normal and more similar to other respiratory transmitted microorganisms, for which it was never foreseen no obligation. In short, we are back to normal since Covid is no longer our enemy number 1”. This is what Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, wrote on Twitter.

Bassetti also expressed himself on the need for the Covid swab “for access to both hospital and local care services and structures”: “It is not possible that the swab will still be required to do a gastroscopy or to enter the emergency room. Today it is no longer needed to nothing and whoever still requests it is wrong.

There are multiple studies demonstrating the total futility of this procedure in 2023,” he added.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

