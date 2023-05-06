Bay leaves, put them in the oven: “they are worth gold”

The Bay leaves I am used in cooking as a spice, a condiment that goes well with any dish since it goes very well with different flavors. The use of laurel in the kitchen has become frequent since it has countless properties that help our body. Its scent is intense, fresh and sweet, with a balsamic and bitter taste. The bitter aftertaste is eliminated when the leaves are subjected to the drying process. Meat, fish, legume stews, vegetables and risotto benefit from it on a culinary level. Furthermore, they can be used to make marinades, oils and vinegars thanks to their multiple qualities.

Bay leaves, “they are worth gold”: you can use them like this in the kitchen

In addition to its aromatic contribution, laurel is a source of important micronutrients for the organism as iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus, as well as antioxidants such as vitamin A, C and selenium. It is also a natural diuretic, it helps to eliminate toxins and fight water retention. Bay leaves have historically been used for treat inflammation. However, while there are no scientific studies to support it in humans, they do exist searches carried out on rats which demonstrated the existence of this property. This has led scientists to think that it can also have the same effect on humans.

E’ been observed is that bay leaves improve the glycemic and lipid profileas well as insulin sensitivity. This can be very useful, for example, in a diet whose goal is to control appetite. The consumption of this plant has also been associated with a decrease of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as to a increased HDL (good) cholesterol in people with type 2 diabetes.

Bay leaves, put them in the oven and then use them like this in your recipes

Usually they are used the bay leaves, mainly the dried leaves as their flavor is more delicate, although fresh ones can also be used (these leaves have a stronger flavor with bitter touches). These leaves they combine very well with others herbs such as oregano, parsley and thyme. We recommend store bay leaves in a jar or paper bag. Another good option is dry bay leavesthese can last more than a year.

For drying bay leaves and then use them in the kitchen, just place them on a baking tray lined with paper and dry them at 150°C for 20 minutes. Once you get the dried bay leaves we could use them in the kitchen and add them to cooking food.

You can add a few bay leaves at the beginning of cooking, so by cooking slowly they will release all their flavor. Remember though that the leaves they must be removed after cooking and before serving the dish. Laurel works well mainly in slow cooking preparations: meats, legumes, rice, vegetables, stews, stews, soups and creams. Also, it is used in the preparation of fish and shellfish, to flavor oils and vinegars, in the preparation of marinades and preserves. In any case, remember that should always be used in moderation.

Doctor in Food and Nutrition Sciences Author and founder of LaTuaDietaPersonalizzata.it. She graduated with honors in Food and Human Nutrition Sciences at the Second University of Naples and is an expert in health, nutrition and well-being.

