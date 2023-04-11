The husband of a BBC presenter who died following the complications of vaccination against Covid, has taken legal action against AstraZeneca. Speaking to the BBC himself, the man said he had “no other choice” after the death of his wife, Lisa Shaw, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle and died a week after the first dose of vaccine in May 2021.

Nasal spray vaccine against Covid / Study: “greater efficacy even against variants”

In August 2021, a coroner ruled that the 44-year-old had died of “vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia,” a rare condition related to the administration. “It’s not my style to say I want to sue someone, but we’ve been trying to engage with the government and MPs for almost two years since Lisa died – the man told the BBC – and none of them has us contacted or made a commitment to us. Each engagement has proved ephemeral, at best, so this is why we have no alternative. If the government or AstraZeneca don’t want to engage with us, then what else can we do?”. The man said he only wanted to get “sort of acknowledgment that these deaths happened“. And he specified: “we are not madmen or theorists of conspiracy, we are husbands and wives and members of a family who have lost someone – that is all. Any amount of money won’t bring my son’s mom back“.

COVID VACCINES / If the Consulta “prefers” the reason of state to the protection of rights

BBC presenter died of post-vaccine complications, the lawsuit against AstraZeneca

The husband of a BBC presenter who died after the first dose of Vaccine anti-Covid has taken legal action against AstraZeneca, supported by 75 other people who have suffered similar losses in the family or who have relatives who survived the vaccine with important injuries and consequences. As the Daily Telegraph points out, this lawsuit against AstraZeneca it is based on the Consumer Protection Act 1987, and therefore compensation is being claimed under the Government’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme.

COVID VACCINES / Eat: Constitutional Court and obligation, a game already written in 2020

The lawyer representing the BBC presenter’s widower and 75 other people, reached by the Daily Telegraph explained that damages were sought on the basis that the vaccine was a “defective product which was not as safe as consumers reasonably expected ”. The vaccine AstraZeneca in the UK it was the first to be approved in December 2020, ordered by the government in 100 million doses. Lisa Shaw’s widower explained to the BBC that “It has been established that [il decesso] it was caused by AstraZeneca’s anti-Covid vaccination. It’s not about Covid, it’s not about how many lives the Covid vaccination has saved, it’s about what this vaccination has done to Lisa and others. other familiesand it’s not about how effective it was or if anyone is anti-vax”.

© breaking latest news