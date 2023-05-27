Beachwear for women over 60: flattering holiday outfits

Summer is fast approaching and we are almost on vacation time. Have you already planned your vacation? Then it’s time to show you the best beach outfits for older women. Getting older doesn’t mean sticking to boring, full-coverage beachwear. Stylish and functional, beachwear for women over 60 is sure to make you look chic and modern on vacation.

Beachwear for women over 60: 9 fabulous beach outfits that flatter every figure

Every swimsuit deserves a good beach outfit that upgrades it. Long dress, kimono, beach pants, tunic, kaftan… you’ll be spoiled for choice to look stylish on vacation while protecting yourself from the sun’s rays. Below we show you the trendiest and most comfortable beach outfits for women over 60, which flatter every figure and offer you optimal comfort.

With an airy beach tunic to the beach

When choosing a beach tunic, you should consider two things: coverage and comfort. Choose a piece of clothing that makes you look trendy and stylish.

This navy blue style offers plenty of coverage with breezy bell sleeves and a pretty lace pattern that allows some of the colorful swimsuit to show through. Combine the beach tunic with a comfortable beach bag, big enough to take the essentials to the beach or pool.

Holiday outfit with beach pants

Beach pants are comfortable and look fabulous. Opt for baggy beach pants and floaty styles made from lighter fabrics that are more breathable and perfect for the beach.

Choose high-waisted pants to camouflage your body’s problem areas and combine them with a lightweight cotton, linen or silk top.

Wear stylish kaftan on vacation

The kaftan is a variant of the tunic that has been worn in multiple cultures for centuries. And contrary to what many women think, kaftans aren’t just for the beach. Although a staple of beachwear, the kaftan can be much more than that. You just have to style it with the right accessories and look stunning all day long.

Elegant shirt dress outfit

The shirt dress is also a great option for a flattering garment that can be layered over the bathing suit and covers the tummy. Opt for a striped model for the summer, which elongates the silhouette and makes you look chic at the beach. Style it with a sun hat and flip flops to complete the look.

Beach fashion for women over 60: jumpsuit outfit

Practical and comfortable, the jumpsuit is one of the most flattering pieces of beachwear. Do you want to go to the bar quickly from the beach? Then put it on quickly. And if that perfect, even tan is important to you, a strapless jumpsuit will turn heads. Add a pair of classic flip flops and a colorful beach bag and you’re good to go. Styling at the beach has never been so easy!

The classic Pareo Tuch

The ideal piece of clothing to wear over a bathing suit, which can be used in many different ways. The pareo is an elegant, practical and versatile beach accessory. A piece of fabric that can do wonders for your beach look. With it you can hide a flabby stomach and wide hips, optically lengthen your body, protect yourself from the cool sea breeze or sunburn. And there are numerous ways to tie it and complete your styling.

The beach coat is a must

Getting older doesn’t mean you have to stick to boring full-coverage beachwear. Sure you might need more support from your bathing suit, but with a beach coat over it you’ll look stylish and feel a lot more confident. And the versatile piece of clothing can be beautifully combined not only with a swimsuit, but also with shorts for your evening walk along the beach.

Go for a zebra pattern that’s bang on trend and flatters all body shapes. Feel chic and modern on the beach.

Beach dress for older ladies

Summer dresses for women over 60 can be solid color, patterned, and come in a variety of styles and fabrics. But don’t make the common mistake most mature women make of hiding in a shapeless dress. Choose a sundress that makes you look and feel fabulous. Opt for floaty fabrics that drape loosely across the tummy and hips and beautifully flatter any figure.