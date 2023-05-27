Tesla – According to a new study, it brings up the rear in autonomous driving

Elon Musk maintains his opposition to lidar sensors for Teslas. Clive Mason – Formula 1 via Getty

Despite Elon Musk’s full-bodied promises, a new study commissioned by “Wirtschaftswoche” shows that Tesla is lagging behind in the global race for autonomous driving. Accordingly, 13 companies were examined in the study, Tesla was at the bottom and was at a disadvantage compared to companies like Waymo, Baidu or Cruise. These issues could threaten Tesla’s stock market value, which is based on the expectation of fully autonomous vehicles.

Elon Musk is a man of great vision. In the automotive sector, he announced the self-driving car more than six years ago. To date he has not delivered. Musk repeatedly claimed that a software update would be enough for autonomy. A new study from the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) on behalf of “Wirtschaftswoche” now shows that Tesla lags behind in the global competition for autonomous driving.

Accordingly, 13 companies were screened in the study, Tesla comes in last place and has to admit defeat to a number of providers of autonomous driving services (e.g. Waymo, Baidu, Cruise), reports the “Wirtschaftswoche”. The study has not yet been published.

In the US, meanwhile, an investigation into possible consumer deception is underway, as Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) does not deliver what Musk and Tesla promised. The US authorities are investigating several serious and sometimes fatal accidents in connection with Tesla’s autopilot. The plaintiffs claim that the vehicles are missing important components such as lidar sensors. Elon Musk However, he is sticking to his rejection of lidar – a technology that, according to “Wirtschaftswoche”, many experts consider crucial for autonomous driving.

jr