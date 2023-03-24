In the morning, at the Sala dei Baroni of the Maschio Angioino in Naples, Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, received the prestigious ‘Enzo Bearzot’ National Award, now in its twelfth edition and organized by the ACLI Sports Union with the patronage of the FIGC.

“Enzo Bearzot was a source of inspiration for the category – he said Spalletti -. SI’ve come to say that he was a stubborn person, but in his character I see the coherence of what his job is and that others think they know, but which they only know 50%. An honor to receive this award.” The ceremony, which will be broadcast today at 11 pm on Rai 2 in “A Tutto Calcio”, was attended by the president of the US ACLI, Damiano Lembo, Cinzia Bearzot, daughter of the former Italy coach, world champion of ’82, the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, the president of Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis, the presidents of Lega Pro and of the Lnd, respectively Matteo Marani and Giancarlo Abete, the vice president of AIA, Duccio Baglioni and the president and CEO of Sport e Salute, Vito Cozzoli, who underlined the merits of the Tuscan coach on and off the pitch.

“Giving the award to Luciano Spalletti is a recognition to the professional, the man and the master – he said Cozzoli – on more than one occasion we have seen Spalletti talking to some young people waiting for autographs in Castelvolturno, reminding them of the importance of study and culture. They were kids who had skipped school. Mister Spalletti, talking with them, made them understand how fundamental it is to follow the lessons, learn new notions and train. It was a great lesson from Spalletti that fits among those that Napoli, on the pitch, gave in Italy and in Europe. These are the messages that football and sport must affirm every day, and it is right to underline them also in this circumstance “. A theme, that of the school, particularly felt by Spalletti who underlined: “Those who go to school dribble better”.

A special lifetime achievement award was presented to tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli, and an award in memory of Stefano Farina, the referee who died on May 23, 2017, collected by Fabio Maresca for the winner Daniele Doveri.