Home Health Because when it’s cold we get colds
Health

Because when it’s cold we get colds

by admin
Because when it’s cold we get colds

A team of scientists from Northeastern University in Boston has identified a mechanism that explains why when temperatures drop we get more ill with colds, flu and even Covid (yes, even him). According to research, the results of which are in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, the cold counteracts an innate immune response of the nasal mucosa. Which looks a bit like a swarm of wasps thrown at the unwanted guest.

Cover up

See also  A must-have for a big screen｜Google launches Android 12L Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft devices for the first batch｜Apple News｜Apple Daily-Taiwan Apple Daily

You may also like

Study finds new health benefits of honey

Australian flu 2022, what symptoms, how long does...

Fitness apps, the best 5 to practice sports...

Covid tsunami on hospitals: mini recovery in 2021,...

Eliminate abdominal swelling with diet. Flat stomach: foods...

Why do we often have blurred vision when...

Swollen lymph nodes one year after the anti-covid...

‘Healthcare, an iceberg ready to collapse on us’

Australian flu plus Covid, peak of infections at...

Covid, vaccinated are less contagious: the study

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy