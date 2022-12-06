A team of scientists from Northeastern University in Boston has identified a mechanism that explains why when temperatures drop we get more ill with colds, flu and even Covid (yes, even him). According to research, the results of which are in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, the cold counteracts an innate immune response of the nasal mucosa. Which looks a bit like a swarm of wasps thrown at the unwanted guest.
