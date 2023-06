WELT: Is alcohol-free beer always lower in calories than alcohol?

Thomas Becker: No. For example, non-alcoholic mixed beer drinks contain a lot of sugar and carbohydrates. This is mainly due to the sodas and fruit drinks that are added. However, if this is avoided and only the alcohol is worked out afterwards, alcohol-free beer is usually significantly lower in calories.

WELT: What about the vitamins, especially the B vitamins?