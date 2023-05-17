Home » Beer, not only contraindications: the beneficial effects of the most loved drink
Health

Beer, not only contraindications: the beneficial effects of the most loved drink

by admin
Beer, not only contraindications: the beneficial effects of the most loved drink

Beer is one of the most loved drinks in the world! But did you know that it has beneficial effects for the body?

The taste of the beer is unmistakable and manages to make everyone agree. For a long time, however, it was rumored about the alleged side effects that derive from its consumption. Of course, as with any food or drink, it is not recommended to abuse them, but it is a rule that must be respected in relation to any food or liquid.

It has also been said that some people must categorically abstain from its consumption due to problems of a physical nature. In this case, it is essential to follow the medical indications and respect the prescription of the professional. Beyond these circumstances, those in good health can easily indulge in a moment of pleasure and relaxation, sipping their favorite beer!

It is a drink with a bitter taste that stimulates digestion, therefore perfect to be enjoyed when consuming a particularly abundant meal. It has a relaxing action, promoting sociability and has a low alcohol content. Are you curious, however, to know all its benefits?

All the benefits of beer, did you know them?

Contains water, sugar, alcohol, mineral salts and vitamins of group B, but also polyphenols and derived from malt and hops. It is precisely these substances that perform a beneficial action for the body. In fact, hops have many flavonoids, especially the xanthum, and has a powerful anti-inflammatory property.

Beer, if consumed in moderate quantities, also protects the arteries from clot formation and it’s not pretend here! This drink indeed increases the levels of good cholesterol HDL and reduces bad cholesterol LDL.

See also  Osteopenia and over: what it is, symptoms and treatments
Beer is good for health: here are all the properties (tantasalute.it)

The polyphenols contained in beer fight i free radicalsi thus counteracting the natural process of aging skin and then promotes intestinal motility! Beer also consists of silicon, an essential mineral for human health bones and joints. As mentioned, the beneficial effects occur only if the beer is taken in small quantities, where it should be exaggerated, in fact, harmful consequences could arise.

Indeed, beer contains ethyl alcohol which if ingested in large quantities can potentially have repercussions on the system central nervous, with consequent deleterious effects on the liver, pancreas, and much more. So be careful, indulging in a beer every now and then is good for the body and mind, but you mustn’t overdo it! As in everything, the watchword is therefore moderation!

You may also like

applause for Johnny Depp, Michael Douglas star performer

Anorexic or bulimic daughters and sons: who to...

Not just antibiotics: the drug shortage alarm continues...

Controversial sweeteners affect our immune cells

ADUC – Health – Article

With these styling tips you will succeed perfectly

Anxiety and stress are not only dangerous for...

stolen money, pc and hardisk

Narrowed carotid artery increases stroke risk | >...

19 MAY WORLD DAY OF CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY INTESTINAL...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy