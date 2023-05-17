Home » Industry – climate protection contracts for steel would cost 3 billion euros
Berlin (German news agency) – The establishment of climate protection agreements for the steel industry would cost the German state around 3 billion euros a year. This is the result of an analysis by the Freiburg think tank, the Center for European Politics (cep), which is reported in the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions).

According to the calculation, the costs for the so-called Carbon Contracts for Difference (CCfD) would add up to between 10 and 12 billion euros per year across the EU. “This is a rather small amount compared to the total costs of the energy transition,” study author and economist André Wolf told the Funke newspapers.

