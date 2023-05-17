Guardiola triumphs and goes to the final. Relive the live stream

MANCHESTER (UNITED KINGDOM) – Il Manchester City overwhelms the Real Madrid 4-0 and gain access to the Champions League final, yes will play on June 10 in Istanbul. Guardiola’s men dominated from the first minutes and imposed themselves thanks to two goals from Bernardo Silvato the own goal of Military and the goal, in the final, by Alvarez.

Carvajal: “They overwhelmed us”

Don’t mince words Dani Carvajal. The Real Madrid defender, at the end of the match, declared: “In this match we faced an opponent better than us, who overwhelmed us.”

Ancelotti: “City deserved the final”

At the end of the race Charles Ancelotti recognized the merits of Manchester City: “They played better than us and they deserved it. They pressed hard, taking the lead in the first half. We tried to get it back in the second half but it was impossible”he declared to the microphones of Prime Video. “It’s a result that must be accepted, I haven’t seen a psychological drop in my players. Perez came to the locker room to say hello – adds the technician –. Real must think about doing better in the future. It’s not a drama, it could happen that you go out in the semifinals. We played in a great Champions League, we’re fine with not winning it every year.”

Bernardo Silva: “A wonderful evening”

His brace in the first half paved the way for Manchester City to win. Bernardo Silva was one of the protagonists of the race: “It’s a beautiful evening for us. We knew it was going to be tough, but beating Real Madrid 4-0 at home is a wonderful feeling. Let’s hope we win it this time. I didn’t feel well after the first leg. Tonight I had to try to do better for my teammates and the fans. I’m very small, but I’m good with my head.”

90+3 – Final whistle: Manchester City in the final with Inter

After three minutes of added time the referee Marciniak sends everyone to the locker room. Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 and fly to the final. On 10 June he will face Inter.

90+1′- Fourth goal for City: Alvarez

The result for Real Madrid becomes very heavy: Alvarez, with the first ball played, scores behind Courtois, after a perfect assist from Foden. 4-0 for City

90′ – Three added time, yellow card for Grealish

Allowed three minutes of recovery. Grealish booked by the referee for a foul in midfield.

89′ – Haaland comes out to applause

Standing ovation for Haaland, who leaves the field, replaced by Alvarez. The City forward was unable to score despite three good chances.

83′ – Ederson in evidence

First, real parade of Edersonwho rejects a close attempt by champion as a champion ceballos. Real Madrid looking for the goal of the flag. In the meantime, Guardiola recalls De Bruyne and inserts Foden.

79′ – Whirlwind of changes

Guardiola, who continues to encourage the team, replaces Gundogan with Mahrez. Ancelotti responds with Lucas Vasquez and Tchoaumeni per Camavinga e Carvajal.

76′ – Third goal by City: own goal by Militao

Free kick by De Bruyne cut in the center of the area, Military tries to intervene, but svirgola the quickdraw and bags behind Courtois.

75′ – Camavinga booked

Another yellow card for Real Madrid: Camavinga trips Grealish and is sanctioned by the referee.

74′ – Traversa di Haaland

Manchester City close to third goal: close exchange between Gundogan and Haaland, who appears before Courtois; shot from before, rejected by the goalkeeper on the crossbar.

70′ – Change for Ancelotti

Substitution for Real Madrid: out Kross, dentro Asensio. Spaniards on the field with a very offensive formation.

68′ – Real tries to push

Real Madrid tries to play the game, trying to reopen the match. City defends and restarts, with Haaland always dangerous.

69′ – Gundogan cautioned. Ancelotti recalls Modric

Much more balanced match than in the first half. The Real Madrid pushes harder. Gundogan was booked for a scattering intervention in midfield. In the meantime, Ancelotti calls back Modric and replaces him with Rudiger.

56′ – Carvajal cautioned

Second yellow card of the match: Carvajal keeps Grealish conspicuously and is sanctioned with a yellow card by Marciniak

51′ – Ederson saves his Alaba

Real started the second half with more personality: Alaba very dangerous on a free kick. Insidious trajectory, deflected by Ederson for a corner.

50′ – Ruben Dias booked

First yellow card for Ruben Dias, committing a foul on Vinicius

46′ – It starts again without changes

Teams on the field for the second forty-five minutes. No changes for City and Real Madrid.

45+1′ – The first half ends: a brace from Bernardo Silva decides

Teams at rest 2-0 up for Manchester City thanks to two goals from Bernardo Silva. A first half dominated by Guardiola’s men.

45′ – Manchester continues the siege

The hosts continue to push relentlessly. Akanji breaks free and carries out a dangerous cross shot, with difficulty removed by the Real defence.

37′ – Double of Manchester City: Bernardo Silva

Once the danger has passed, Manchester City throws themselves in attack and finds the doubling: Grealish serve Gundogan, who kicks on Courtois’ exit; his shot is rejected, but he pounces on the rebound Bernardo Silvawho heads up.

35′ – Crossbar by Kroos

Real Madrid very dangerous: Toni Kross kick from the edge of the box and hit the crossbar. First, a real great opportunity for Ancelotti’s men.

33′ – First ring for Real Madrid

After more than half an hour as a spectator, Ederson gets his gloves dirty, going out desperately on Benzema, who had freed himself from Stones’ marking.

27′ – Haaland dangerous again

The goal scored does not appease the Manchester Citywho continues to push on the accelerator. Haaland he frees himself from the edge of the penalty area and kicks powerfully with his right foot, grazing the post to Courtois’s left.

23′ – Manchester City ahead: Bernardo Silva

After a long siege, Manchester City broke the deadlock: De Bruyne served Bernardo Silva in the area, who beat Courtois from close range.

21′ – Miracle of Courtois on Haaland

Another prodigious intervention by Courtois su Haaland. The Real Madrid goalkeeper responds like a champion to a close-range header from the City centre-forward.

18′ – De Bruyne dangerous on a free kick

Free kick from the edge of the box for Manchester City. While everyone is waiting for the cross, De Bruyne tries to surprise Courtois with a sudden blow: the ball grazes the post.

12′ – Courtois saves Haaland

Incredible miracle of Courtoiswho saves on a close-range and sure-fire header by Haaland. The City striker took advantage of an assist from Grealish and struck from close range. The Real goalkeeper responds like a champion.

11′ – Stones tries from the edge

Siege of Manchester City: Guardiola’s men press high and create another opportunity. Stones kicked from the edge with a powerful shot that grazed the post.

7′ – Haaland and Rodri, double chance for City

Manchester City besieges the defense of Real Madrid and create two chances in the space of a minute: De Bruyne serves Haaland, which flies in front of Cortois, but after passing him it widens too much and is unable to kick. His attempted cross was cleared by the defence; on the continuation of the action Rodri hooks, overcomes two opponents and kicks with the right, touching the post.

5′ – Manchester City pushes

Rocketing start for Manchester City, which pushes on the accelerator. De Bruyne he flies to the right and crosses a dangerous ball for Haaland, anticipated by Courtois’ exit.

4′ – Walker, first attempt

First attempt for Manchester City. Walker tries with a strike from the edge, but his shot goes high over the crossbar.

1′ – Iniziata Manchester City – Real Madrid

Parties. Manchester City kick off. Guardiola’s men attack in the first half from left to right with respect to the central stand, wearing light blue shirts and white shorts. Real Madrid in black.

Manchester City-Real Madrid, the official formations

MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Here; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland. Trainer: Guardiola.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius. Trainer: Ancelotti.

REFEREE: Marciniak (Polonia). Assistants: Sokolnicki and Listkiewicz (Polonia). Fourth man: Kovacs (Romania). Was: Kwiatkowski (Polonia). Avar: Frankowski (Polonia).

Real Madrid, a success story

Real Madrid have never beaten Manchester City in their previous four away games in the Champions League, collecting two draws and two defeats.

19:40

Manchester City, the numbers that make Guardiola smile

Il Manchester City he has lost just one of his last five ties with the Real Madrid in the Champions League, always with Pep Guardiola on the bench.

Etihad Stadium – Manchester (UK)