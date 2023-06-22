Volleyball: Nations League: German volleyball players lose against Poland

Status: 06/21/2023 11:48 p.m

The German volleyball players suffered another defeat in the Nations League. Coach Michal Winiarski’s team lost 2:3 (21:25, 25:22, 14:25, 25:17, 10:25) against the world-class team from Poland on Wednesday evening (21.06.23) despite a good performance in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. 15). The German team lost five out of six games. Marcus Böhme scored the most points for Germany with 31 points.

In the games of the Volleyball Nations League, points are awarded for the world rankings, which can ultimately be decisive for the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. The German players, who are in twelfth place, would have to make up a few places for that.

Now against Serbia

The top 16 teams in the world for men and women play against each other in the Nations League at different venues over six weeks. After twelve games per team, the eight best teams advance to the final round. Next opponent of the German selection is the tenth Serbia. The game will also take place in Rotterdam.

