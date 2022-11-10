There will be no return, to avoid unpleasant episodes and not to recall an uncomfortable past. Andrea Masiello will not take part in the Serie B away match at Bari. Sudtirol has in fact decided not to call the defender after several days in which the red and white fans have revealed a certain “wait”, with insults and threats on social networks directed to the 36-year-old. In fact, on May 15, 2011, Masiello was the protagonist of a daring and incredible own goal during the derby against Lecce, an episode that became central to the subsequent football betting scandal.

The tension for Bari-Sudtirol risked being unsustainable for the player and the team and, after the authorities also expressed concern for reasons of public order, the red and white club preferred to spare the player (and himself) a high-risk match . On Friday the decision will be made official and explained in a press conference by the sporting director Paolo Bravo, who will work alongside the coach Pierpaolo Bisoli. It should be remembered that Sudtirol is not the first team in which Masiello plays after the end of the disqualification of two years and 5 months – in fact he played with Atalanta and Genoa – but the 36-year-old had never faced a trip to Bari, in the stadium where 11 years ago Lecce won for an episode that now many – including him – would like to forget.