ROMA – The government’s signal to businesses is in the title of Article 3 of the draft Aid decree quater which will be examined by the Council of Ministers in the afternoon: “Support measures to deal with expensive bills”. All businesses based in Italy will be able to pay off electricity and gas bills in installments. An important breath of fresh air because the increases can be diluted up to 48 monthly installments and with a subsidized interest rate, which cannot exceed that of the BTPs.